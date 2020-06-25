1126 CHARLES STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Supreme location in the heart of Federal Hill. Two level apartment great for roommates with en suite full bathrooms on each large bedroom. Decorative fireplaces. Beautiful hardwood flooring and retro tiling in the kitchen. Conveniently located next to some of the best shopping in Federal Hill. Large deck on the back of the house with plenty of sunlight. Truly a great spot to call home. Pets ok.