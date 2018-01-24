All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

1125 William St

1125 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Available 07/18/19 Quaint 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill includes parking in the West Street Garage! Hardwood floors and updates throughout, offering an enclosed courtyard and full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

