1124 COOKS LANE
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

1124 COOKS LANE

1124 Cooks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The rent for this home is posted at $1300 a month. *** Freshly painted and newly carpeted row home in West Hills. There are hardwood floors throughout the large living and dining rooms, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and leads outside to a covered patio and backyard parking pad for one car. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs in the basement is a freshly finished family room and large storage room with washer and dryer. Home is located close to city and county commuter routes, including 695 and 70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 COOKS LANE have any available units?
1124 COOKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 COOKS LANE have?
Some of 1124 COOKS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 COOKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1124 COOKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 COOKS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1124 COOKS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1124 COOKS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1124 COOKS LANE offers parking.
Does 1124 COOKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 COOKS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 COOKS LANE have a pool?
No, 1124 COOKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1124 COOKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1124 COOKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 COOKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 COOKS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

