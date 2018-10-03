1124 COOKS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The rent for this home is posted at $1300 a month. *** Freshly painted and newly carpeted row home in West Hills. There are hardwood floors throughout the large living and dining rooms, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and leads outside to a covered patio and backyard parking pad for one car. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs in the basement is a freshly finished family room and large storage room with washer and dryer. Home is located close to city and county commuter routes, including 695 and 70.