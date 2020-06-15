Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1
1122 Gleneagle Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1122 Gleneagle Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Glen Oaks
Property Highlights
-Quiet Block
-Wall to Wall Carpet
-Top Floor Unit
-Washer & Dryer
-2 Units per building
-Close to Towson University
-Close to Public Transit
-Close to Mt. Pleasant Golf Course
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4960827)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 have any available units?
1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Gleneagle Rd Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland