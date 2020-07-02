Amenities

Beautiful town home in Washington Village featuring 2 beds, 1.5 baths and over 1300 square feet!! Nice, updated kitchen, gleaming hardwoods and gorgeous exposed stone on one side. Pets ok! Don't wait, will not last! Very easy to get approved!! The link to the application is here: www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509A few answers to commonly asked questions are below:What are the credit requirements?There are NO minimum credit requirementsWhat are the income requirements?Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests.Are pets allowed?Yes!If I apply and someone else~s application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report?Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from.I noticed some things during my showing that I feel need to be repaired. Will the landlord make repairs?Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in. You can also apply at: https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/md/baltimore/1112-sterrett-street/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1