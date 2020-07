Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

This home is located in the quiet neighborhood of West Hills. The layout and color scheme gives a very inviting and cozy feel. There is a family room with a bar in the basement for entertainment/ bonus room. This well kept home comes with a patio and a fenced yard. Smart Technology controls the locks and temperature from your phone! There is even an option to leave it furnished/ unfurnished, whatever your desire! Come Tour Today! Call/ Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Make 3X Monthly Rent