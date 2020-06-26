1110 S Bouldin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/17/19 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Canton features hardwood floors throughout the home. Open floor plan with separate dining area and a kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets. A sitting room upstairs separates the bedrooms, each with a modern bathroom with custom tile showers and glass doors. Parking pad in the rear. Washer & dryer included. Easy walk to the Canton Waterfront.



Up to 2 pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



