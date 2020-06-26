All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1110 S Bouldin St
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:35 PM

1110 S Bouldin St

1110 S Bouldin St · No Longer Available
Location

1110 S Bouldin St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Available 08/17/19 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Canton features hardwood floors throughout the home. Open floor plan with separate dining area and a kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets. A sitting room upstairs separates the bedrooms, each with a modern bathroom with custom tile showers and glass doors. Parking pad in the rear. Washer & dryer included. Easy walk to the Canton Waterfront.

Up to 2 pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4958712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 S Bouldin St have any available units?
1110 S Bouldin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 S Bouldin St have?
Some of 1110 S Bouldin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 S Bouldin St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 S Bouldin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 S Bouldin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 S Bouldin St is pet friendly.
Does 1110 S Bouldin St offer parking?
Yes, 1110 S Bouldin St offers parking.
Does 1110 S Bouldin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 S Bouldin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 S Bouldin St have a pool?
No, 1110 S Bouldin St does not have a pool.
Does 1110 S Bouldin St have accessible units?
No, 1110 S Bouldin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 S Bouldin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 S Bouldin St has units with dishwashers.
