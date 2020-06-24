1108 BAYLIS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2/3 bedroom rental with PARKING in CANTON! This lovely home features an open layout, with lots of light, wood floors, open kitchen, rear deck off kitchen w/half bath. Deck goes up to second level deck and then to rooftop deck for partial waterviews of the Harbor and Ft. McHenry. 2nd Floor boasts two bedrooms and 2 full baths, skylight, wood floors, open layout, master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, basement is partially finished with potential for a 3rd bedroom, washer and dryer and unfinished area for storage. Enjoy the CITY