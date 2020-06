Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished or unfurnished and utilities included



rental qualifications

must net 3x the monthly rent

anyone 18 years and older must fill out application

mush be able to get bg&e

must been on job for a year and have a good rental history

no evictions or criminal in the last 5 years



(RLNE5795294)