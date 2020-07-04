1105 S Robinson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom row house in the heart of Canton - Property Id: 259619



3BR/2BA, modern, updated row house with a prime location in Canton - just steps from the Canton Square, Canton Crossing, and waterfront. Hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick on main and second floors. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main floor bath, open concept, and back patio - wonderful for entertaining! Great home for roommates or a couple. Available May 15 with possibility for earlier in May

