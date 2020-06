Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

GORGEOUS 2 BEDRM & 3 FULL BATH ROW HOME WITH A PARKING PAD! GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLS, & HARDWOOD FLRS THROUGH OUT. GREAT LIVING SPACE WITH A VERY BIG LIVING & DINING ROOM. FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN FOR GREAT ENTERTAINING AND A LARGE DECK ON THE BACK OF THE HOUSE. JETTED TUB IN MASTER BATH. FULL SIZED WASH & DRYER. FOUR FANS & EXPOSED BRICK. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. 6 MONTH OPTION AVAILABLE. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECKS. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON