Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Two level, 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Federal Hill!! Comes with washer/dryer and a shared deck to have some outdoor space in the city! Only a few steps away from Cross Street Market and all of the area bars and restaurants. Pets CASE BY CASE with non-refundable pet deposit. Rent is negotiable, within reason.