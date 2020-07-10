All apartments in Baltimore
1048 W BARRE STREET
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 PM

1048 W BARRE STREET

1048 West Barre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1048 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome available FOR RENT in sought after Barre Circle. 3 gorgeous levels of living space. The first floor opens to a spacious living room, dining room, and large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Second level complete with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Top level has 2 additional bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Lovely deck out back overlooking perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Enjoy the ease of ample street parking. Easy access to Camden Yards, major shopping & retail, dining, entertainment and commuter access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
1048 W BARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 W BARRE STREET have?
Some of 1048 W BARRE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1048 W BARRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1048 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1048 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
No, 1048 W BARRE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1048 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 W BARRE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 1048 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1048 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1048 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 W BARRE STREET has units with dishwashers.

