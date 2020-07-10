1048 W BARRE STREET

Amenities

Beautiful townhome available FOR RENT in sought after Barre Circle. 3 gorgeous levels of living space. The first floor opens to a spacious living room, dining room, and large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Second level complete with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Top level has 2 additional bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Lovely deck out back overlooking perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Enjoy the ease of ample street parking. Easy access to Camden Yards, major shopping & retail, dining, entertainment and commuter access.