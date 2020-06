Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous Renovated Row house just steps from John Hopkins Hospital. 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Open Floor Plan, lots of light and living space. Washer/Dryer, Central Air/Heat with Self Learning Nest Thermostats for extra savings. Bus stop right out front, metro rail just 3 blocks away. 1 mile from the Harbor. Fully Furnished option available, please inquire. New Amphitheatre & Starbucks steps away!