102 E 22ND STREET
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

102 E 22ND STREET

102 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 East 22nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available NOW! It's a charming, modern and private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo (top floor) between Charles Village and Station North. Unit is fully updated with all new laminate floors, SS appliances, stone counters, washer, dryer, HVAC and water heater. Freshly painted throughout interior and has a small back porch. Centrally located, available for long term rent (1+ yrs). Rent includes water (does not include electricity/gas/cable/internet). Unit is in a small building with only 3 total units a couple blocks away from restaurants, shops & Safeway/Starbucks. Parking NOT included (only street parking available).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E 22ND STREET have any available units?
102 E 22ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 E 22ND STREET have?
Some of 102 E 22ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
102 E 22ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E 22ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 102 E 22ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 102 E 22ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 102 E 22ND STREET does offer parking.
Does 102 E 22ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E 22ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E 22ND STREET have a pool?
No, 102 E 22ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 102 E 22ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 102 E 22ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E 22ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 E 22ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
