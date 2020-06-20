102 E 22ND STREET

Amenities
Available NOW! It's a charming, modern and private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo (top floor) between Charles Village and Station North. Unit is fully updated with all new laminate floors, SS appliances, stone counters, washer, dryer, HVAC and water heater. Freshly painted throughout interior and has a small back porch. Centrally located, available for long term rent (1+ yrs). Rent includes water (does not include electricity/gas/cable/internet). Unit is in a small building with only 3 total units a couple blocks away from restaurants, shops & Safeway/Starbucks. Parking NOT included (only street parking available).