1019 N WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

1019 N WASHINGTON STREET

1019 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1019 North Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Available Now! Spacious 3 Bedroom, plus Bonus Room, 2.5 Baths. 3 Finished Levels with Private Master Suite on 3rd Level with Walk in Closet and Full bath. Step Saver Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Abundant Cabinets. Dining off the Kitchen with Walkout to Private Fenced Yard. 2nd Level with 2 Bedrooms & Bonus Room, Lots of Closet Space and Full Bath. Partially Finished Lower Level with Washer/Dryer and Loads of Storage. Super Convenient to Johns Hopkins. On Street Permit Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
1019 N WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1019 N WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 N WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

