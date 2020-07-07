1019 N WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities
Location! Location! Available Now! Spacious 3 Bedroom, plus Bonus Room, 2.5 Baths. 3 Finished Levels with Private Master Suite on 3rd Level with Walk in Closet and Full bath. Step Saver Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Abundant Cabinets. Dining off the Kitchen with Walkout to Private Fenced Yard. 2nd Level with 2 Bedrooms & Bonus Room, Lots of Closet Space and Full Bath. Partially Finished Lower Level with Washer/Dryer and Loads of Storage. Super Convenient to Johns Hopkins. On Street Permit Parking.