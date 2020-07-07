1019 N WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Available Now! Spacious 3 Bedroom, plus Bonus Room, 2.5 Baths. 3 Finished Levels with Private Master Suite on 3rd Level with Walk in Closet and Full bath. Step Saver Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Abundant Cabinets. Dining off the Kitchen with Walkout to Private Fenced Yard. 2nd Level with 2 Bedrooms & Bonus Room, Lots of Closet Space and Full Bath. Partially Finished Lower Level with Washer/Dryer and Loads of Storage. Super Convenient to Johns Hopkins. On Street Permit Parking.