Amenities

This charming 1bd 1 ba condo is located in the Historic Mount Vernon area and close to Downtown and Universities. In walking distance of shopping, dining and public transportation. This condo includes a fireplace, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and hardwood floors. Large windows which give off lots of natural light. City living at it's best!