1017 McDonogh St Available 03/24/19 Luxury 2 Bedroom Townhome - Hopkins/Eager Park - Luxury 2 bedroom townhome boasts hardwood floors and a gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers a huge master suite with tray ceilings and modern bath with dual sinks and tile shower, plus a den and additional hall bath. The top level provides a master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include an entry level den and powder room, rear deck and attached garage with parking pad for added convenience.



Pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



