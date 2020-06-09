All apartments in Baltimore
1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD

1016 Dartmouth Road · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Dartmouth Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Chinquapin Park - Belvedere

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fresh paint and ready to be moved into by you! There are not many deals like this one! You have your own space with a separate front entrance through the foyer! Very close to commuter routes, shopping and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD have any available units?
1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
