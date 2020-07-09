1012 N Calhoun St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ac15b303b ---- * Welcome to your new close to everything home! Rarely available almost new (2005) end of group townhouse! This property is amazing! Beautifully landscaped front yard, fenced backyard with no grass to cut, huge deck! Full unfinished basement provides an insane amount of storage. Enjoy the open floor plan with three bedrooms and a master suite). Full size washer and dryer in basement. Convenient to shopping, metro, bus lines & highways. Minutes from downtown. Immediate move-in possible! NOTE: Two year lease preferred but not required. Vouchers are accepted but they must be a three bedroom voucher. Don\'t miss this one. Schedule a showing today!