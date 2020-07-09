All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

1012 N Calhoun St

1012 North Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Location

1012 North Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ac15b303b ---- * Welcome to your new close to everything home! Rarely available almost new (2005) end of group townhouse! This property is amazing! Beautifully landscaped front yard, fenced backyard with no grass to cut, huge deck! Full unfinished basement provides an insane amount of storage. Enjoy the open floor plan with three bedrooms and a master suite). Full size washer and dryer in basement. Convenient to shopping, metro, bus lines & highways. Minutes from downtown. Immediate move-in possible! NOTE: Two year lease preferred but not required. Vouchers are accepted but they must be a three bedroom voucher. Don\'t miss this one. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 N Calhoun St have any available units?
1012 N Calhoun St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1012 N Calhoun St currently offering any rent specials?
1012 N Calhoun St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 N Calhoun St pet-friendly?
No, 1012 N Calhoun St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1012 N Calhoun St offer parking?
No, 1012 N Calhoun St does not offer parking.
Does 1012 N Calhoun St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 N Calhoun St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 N Calhoun St have a pool?
No, 1012 N Calhoun St does not have a pool.
Does 1012 N Calhoun St have accessible units?
No, 1012 N Calhoun St does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 N Calhoun St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 N Calhoun St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 N Calhoun St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 N Calhoun St does not have units with air conditioning.

