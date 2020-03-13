Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1012 McDonogh St. Available 08/15/20 1012 McDonogh St/3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath, Townhouse Near Johns Hopkins Hospital - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath New Townhouse close to Johns Hopkins. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All bedrooms have great closet space and tons of light. Unfinished basement for storage. Roof top deck with great views. One car parking in the back of home. Available Mid-August. $2100.00 Monthly + Utilities.



(RLNE2444118)