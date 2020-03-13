All apartments in Baltimore
1012 McDonogh St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1012 McDonogh St.

1012 McDonogh St · (410) 952-9727
Location

1012 McDonogh St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 McDonogh St. · Avail. Aug 15

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1012 McDonogh St. Available 08/15/20 1012 McDonogh St/3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath, Townhouse Near Johns Hopkins Hospital - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath New Townhouse close to Johns Hopkins. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All bedrooms have great closet space and tons of light. Unfinished basement for storage. Roof top deck with great views. One car parking in the back of home. Available Mid-August. $2100.00 Monthly + Utilities.

(RLNE2444118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 McDonogh St. have any available units?
1012 McDonogh St. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 McDonogh St. have?
Some of 1012 McDonogh St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 McDonogh St. currently offering any rent specials?
1012 McDonogh St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 McDonogh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 McDonogh St. is pet friendly.
Does 1012 McDonogh St. offer parking?
Yes, 1012 McDonogh St. does offer parking.
Does 1012 McDonogh St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 McDonogh St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 McDonogh St. have a pool?
No, 1012 McDonogh St. does not have a pool.
Does 1012 McDonogh St. have accessible units?
No, 1012 McDonogh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 McDonogh St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 McDonogh St. has units with dishwashers.
