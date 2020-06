Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this chance to own this fully renovated home just steps from Canton Square. 2 bedroom 2 bath home updated Kitchen, Central Air plus, ductless systems in both bedrooms. Backyard deck, and Shed. Don't miss out of this Amazing opportunity.