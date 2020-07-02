All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:15 AM

1006 Cameron Road

1006 Cameron Road · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Cameron Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Cameron Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Remodelled nice and clean unit with new appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Cameron Road have any available units?
1006 Cameron Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Cameron Road have?
Some of 1006 Cameron Road's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Cameron Road currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Cameron Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Cameron Road pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Cameron Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1006 Cameron Road offer parking?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have a pool?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have accessible units?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not have units with dishwashers.

