Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1006 Cameron Road
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1006 Cameron Road
1006 Cameron Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1006 Cameron Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Cameron Village
Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodelled nice and clean unit with new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Cameron Road have any available units?
1006 Cameron Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1006 Cameron Road have?
Some of 1006 Cameron Road's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1006 Cameron Road currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Cameron Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Cameron Road pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Cameron Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1006 Cameron Road offer parking?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have a pool?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have accessible units?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Cameron Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Cameron Road does not have units with dishwashers.
