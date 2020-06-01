Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet

1002 S Curley St./2 Bedroom plus Den, 2 Bath Townhouse in Canton - Fantastic 2 Bedroom with Den and 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Canton, close to O'Donnell Square. Large living room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Kitchen has great cabinet space with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Downstairs is a large den with full bathroom. Master bedroom has carpet with fabulous large bathroom. Third floor has large bedroom with carpet that walks out to a deck with a beautiful view. Available NOW. $1900.00 monthly + Utilities.



