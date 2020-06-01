All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1002 S Curley St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1002 S Curley St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:46 AM

1002 S Curley St.

1002 South Curley Street · (410) 952-9727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1002 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 S Curley St. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1002 S Curley St./2 Bedroom plus Den, 2 Bath Townhouse in Canton - Fantastic 2 Bedroom with Den and 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Canton, close to O'Donnell Square. Large living room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Kitchen has great cabinet space with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Downstairs is a large den with full bathroom. Master bedroom has carpet with fabulous large bathroom. Third floor has large bedroom with carpet that walks out to a deck with a beautiful view. Available NOW. $1900.00 monthly + Utilities.

(RLNE5351608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 S Curley St. have any available units?
1002 S Curley St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 S Curley St. have?
Some of 1002 S Curley St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 S Curley St. currently offering any rent specials?
1002 S Curley St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 S Curley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 S Curley St. is pet friendly.
Does 1002 S Curley St. offer parking?
No, 1002 S Curley St. does not offer parking.
Does 1002 S Curley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 S Curley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 S Curley St. have a pool?
No, 1002 S Curley St. does not have a pool.
Does 1002 S Curley St. have accessible units?
No, 1002 S Curley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 S Curley St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 S Curley St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1002 S Curley St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity