1001 Rockhill Ave. 3 Bed/1bath Move In Ready Home Near Major Routes In Violetville A must see move-in ready End of Group townhome in Violetville! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh Paint! New Carpet in Finished Portion of Basement. CAC! 3 beds and 1 bath! Bonus Screened in Deck! Spacious Kitchen, Fenced back yard with parking pad! Close to I-95, I-695, and St. Agnes Hospital!