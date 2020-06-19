All apartments in Waltham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

22 Cooper St

22 Cooper Street · (774) 571-8432
Location

22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA 02453
Chemistry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2455 · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991

Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

*NO BROKER FEE*

With hardwood floors throughout, beautiful modern kitchen, spacious living room, private balcony, walk-in closet, full modern bathroom, and in-unit laundry.

Additional amenities include:
Fitness Center
Motion Studio
Entertainment Lounge with Fireplace
Coffee Bar Café
Resort Style Pool
Outdoor Patio and Gas Grills
Private Landscaped Courtyard Gardens
Dog Park
Pet Spa
Garage Parking

*Pricing and availability are subject to change
**CALL/EMAIL for details. NO APPLICATION FEE APPLIES.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269991
Property Id 269991

(RLNE5776485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Cooper St have any available units?
22 Cooper St has a unit available for $2,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Cooper St have?
Some of 22 Cooper St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Cooper St currently offering any rent specials?
22 Cooper St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Cooper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Cooper St is pet friendly.
Does 22 Cooper St offer parking?
Yes, 22 Cooper St does offer parking.
Does 22 Cooper St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Cooper St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Cooper St have a pool?
Yes, 22 Cooper St has a pool.
Does 22 Cooper St have accessible units?
No, 22 Cooper St does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Cooper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Cooper St has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Cooper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Cooper St does not have units with air conditioning.
