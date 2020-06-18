All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 57 Atherton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
57 Atherton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

57 Atherton

57 Atherton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

57 Atherton Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 86  Washington St @ Beacon St (0.47 mi)Bus: 83  Somerville Ave @ Elm St (0.30 mi)Bus: 87  594 Somerville Ave (0.09 mi)Bus: 85  Summer St opp Carter Terr (0.22 mi)Bus: 88  Highland Ave @ Benton Rd (0.33 mi)Bus: 80  Medford St @ Sycamore St (0.64 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Atherton have any available units?
57 Atherton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 57 Atherton currently offering any rent specials?
57 Atherton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Atherton pet-friendly?
No, 57 Atherton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 57 Atherton offer parking?
No, 57 Atherton does not offer parking.
Does 57 Atherton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Atherton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Atherton have a pool?
No, 57 Atherton does not have a pool.
Does 57 Atherton have accessible units?
No, 57 Atherton does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Atherton have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Atherton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Atherton have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Atherton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music