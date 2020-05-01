27-29 Hancock St.

Amenities

Location location is what its all about ! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath unit just minutes from Porter Square T available 6-1-20 or sooner. This recently renovated unit has hardwood floors through out, two full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms and a large cheerful eat-in kitchen, decorative lighting, private laundry, storage and front and back porches .Easy access to shops restaurants, Harvard, Mit, Leslie and Downtown Boston. Full Fee



Terms: One year lease