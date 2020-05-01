All apartments in Somerville
27-29 Hancock St.

27 Hancock St · (617) 953-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Hancock St, Somerville, MA 02144
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location location is what its all about ! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath unit just minutes from Porter Square T available 6-1-20 or sooner. This recently renovated unit has hardwood floors through out, two full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms and a large cheerful eat-in kitchen, decorative lighting, private laundry, storage and front and back porches .Easy access to shops restaurants, Harvard, Mit, Leslie and Downtown Boston. Full Fee Location location is what its all about ! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath unit just minutes from Porter Square T available 6-1-20. This recently renovated unit has hardwood floors through out, two full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms and a large cheerful eat-in kitchen, decorative lighting, private laundry, storage, front and back porches and much more. Easy access to shops restaurants, Harvard, Mit, Leslie and Downtown Boston.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27-29 Hancock St. have any available units?
27-29 Hancock St. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27-29 Hancock St. have?
Some of 27-29 Hancock St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27-29 Hancock St. currently offering any rent specials?
27-29 Hancock St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-29 Hancock St. pet-friendly?
No, 27-29 Hancock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 27-29 Hancock St. offer parking?
No, 27-29 Hancock St. does not offer parking.
Does 27-29 Hancock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27-29 Hancock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-29 Hancock St. have a pool?
No, 27-29 Hancock St. does not have a pool.
Does 27-29 Hancock St. have accessible units?
No, 27-29 Hancock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 27-29 Hancock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27-29 Hancock St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27-29 Hancock St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 27-29 Hancock St. does not have units with air conditioning.
