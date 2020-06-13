67 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, MA

Finding a Place in Lawrence

How much does it cost?

The cost of renting a place in Lawrence depends on a variety of factors. Furnished apartments are available, but you’ll have to pay a higher price for those gems.

How long will it take?

One thing you need to know about Lawrence is that this is a land for the renters. More than 65% of its residents are renters, so you’ve got a lot of competition right there. If you don’t want to spend some nights at the nearest motel, better get moving and find an apartment at least a month before you plan to move in.

What do you need?

Just like most other places, you’ll need to have your proof of income, references, credit history, and rental history to get the ball rolling. If you’re taking along your pet, get Fluffy's records prepared too, since the landlord will likely ask for them.