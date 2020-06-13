Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, MA

Verified

South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.

North Common
1 Unit Available
Washington Mills Building No. 1
270 Canal Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
800 sqft
This amazingly affordable luxury loft features large windows, natural wood ceilings, and finished conrete floors. One and a half baths makes entertaining easy! Washer and dryer included. Terms: One year lease

South West
1 Unit Available
7 Easton
7 Easton Street, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
99999 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in Lawrence! We are looking for someone who has good credit history and reference! Credit check required for all 21+ applicants. $40 per person.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence

Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)

1 Unit Available
100 Elm St.
100 Elm Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with

1 Unit Available
93 Elm St
93 Elm Street, Essex County, MA
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio apartment near the revitalized Mill area in North Andover. Enjoy the close proximity to Jaime's, Stachey's and Good Day Cafe in one direction and Steven's Memorial Library in the other.

1 Unit Available
5 Fernview Avenue
5 Fernview Avenue, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in North Andover. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,842
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.

1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $950 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 Unit Available
89 Lawrence Road
89 Lawrence Road, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 First Floor Apartment with a spacious back yard - Property Id: 24576 Small first floor 2 bedroom on a cul-de-sac with heat and hot water included full washer and dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
60 Water St.
60 East Water Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
807 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.

Median Rent in Lawrence

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lawrence is $1,458, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,808.
Studio
$1,278
1 Bed
$1,458
2 Beds
$1,808
3+ Beds
$2,273
City GuideLawrence
"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -- I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference." (-Robert Frost, Lawrence native, “The Road Less Traveled”)

Aptly nicknamed the “Immigrant City”, Lawrence, MA is a unique community where the racially diverse population makes it possible for every type of person to carve out a home. A melting pot of different cultures, with Hispanics as the most prevalent group, you could find yourself hearing "Hola" just as often as "Hello"! So brush up on your high school Spanish and read on to find yourself the perfect crib in this dynamic city.

Finding a Place in Lawrence

How much does it cost?

The cost of renting a place in Lawrence depends on a variety of factors. Furnished apartments are available, but you’ll have to pay a higher price for those gems.

How long will it take?

One thing you need to know about Lawrence is that this is a land for the renters. More than 65% of its residents are renters, so you’ve got a lot of competition right there. If you don’t want to spend some nights at the nearest motel, better get moving and find an apartment at least a month before you plan to move in.

What do you need?

Just like most other places, you’ll need to have your proof of income, references, credit history, and rental history to get the ball rolling. If you’re taking along your pet, get Fluffy's records prepared too, since the landlord will likely ask for them.

Lawrence Neighborhoods: Where Will You Live?

The city consists of eclectic neighborhoods with varying rental rates. Want somewhere near your workplace? Or maybe you want to live right in the thick of the action? Whatever you're looking for, there’s a neighborhood in Lawrence that will suit your fancy.

City Center: In this part of Lawrence, high-rise apartments and complexes are the norm. Sure, you can probably find detached homes for rent but they would be the exception. And if you’re not used to living in small living spaces or studio-type accommodation, this might not be your cup of tea. This area has some of the most affordable rates in the city.

Broadway/Park St.: Victorian residences converted into apartments and duplexes are standard in this neighborhood. If you’re particularly charmed with historic houses and the romantic feel of local florists on the corner or the tempting aroma of freshly baked pizzas, you’ll love this quaint neighborhood.

Mount Vernon Park: With a vacancy rate of just 2.2%, expect to spend considerable time looking for suitable city apartments in this part of Lawrence. The supply of housing here can get tight with such a high demand.

South Lawrence: One of the most walkable neighborhoods in Massachusetts; and, lucky for you, it has a notably high vacancy rate, so you won't have to hit the pavement for too long to find your own spot.

Havervill St./Reservoir St.: If you’d like to be taken back in time, this is one neighborhood you should seriously consider. Most residences in this area are built no later than 1940s, so if that era of American history appeals to you, don't overlook this area.

S Broadway/Andover St.: This area boasts low rental prices, and great walkability.

Chestnut St./Amesbury St.: If you enjoy the company of people – many people - you’ll love this place. One of the most densely populated neighborhoods of Massachusetts, this area has some of the lowest rent prices in town. Just don’t bemoan the fact that you won’t be living in a stately accommodation--just give yourself the royal treatment with all the dough you save on rent.

S Union St./Winthrop Ave.: If you want a medium-cost, furnished apartment, you’ll most likely find it in this neighborhood. This is a walkable and hip community with mostly small dwellings that are ideal for young singles or small families.

Living Like a Lawrence Local

If you scoff at homogeneity and like to surround yourself with people from different cultural backgrounds, Lawrence will make a great home for you. And, naturally, because of the variety of ethnic and racial groups, the city has evolved into a community that finds solidarity in its diversity. So if you can take all of it in a stride and chalk it up to the city’s boisterous and metropolitan character, you’ll find your piece of heaven here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lawrence?
In Lawrence, the median rent is $1,278 for a studio, $1,458 for a 1-bedroom, $1,808 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,273 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lawrence, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lawrence?
Some of the colleges located in the Lawrence area include Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lawrence?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lawrence from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

