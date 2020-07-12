/
/
/
mystic river
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
1766 Apartments for rent in Mystic River, Somerville, MA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
61 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:01pm
$
15 Units Available
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1158 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Mystic River
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
53 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,371
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
18 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
28 Units Available
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,598
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,681
933 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
28 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,439
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
41 Units Available
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
76 Cross St E 2
76 Cross Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located Somervile Brand New Construction - Property Id: 318190 Brand new construction 2 bedroom unit available now. The unit features stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, HVAC, gas heat and so much more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Rutherford Ave
450 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,166
988 sqft
2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873 Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room,
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
124 Perkins St.
124 Perkins Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
999 sqft
Renovated first floor 3 bed/2 bath apartment in a multi-family house in East Somerville.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
124 Walnut St.
124 Walnut Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,640
1550 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
61 Baldwin St.
61 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
Luxury 4 bed, or 3 bed with office on tree-lined Baldwin St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
74 Sullivan St.
74 Sullivan Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,925
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
26 Pearl St.
26 Pearl Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
600 sqft
Pearl Street - East Somerville Lower Winter Hill Second Floor Unit - Newly Renovated(2009) Three Room - One Bedroom & Closet Sparkling Hardwood Floors. Eat-in-Kitchen - New Cabinets/Stove/Fridge. No Laundry in Building.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
29 Main St.
29 Main Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1260 sqft
This floor through unit has equal sized bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, front/back porches. Available 9/1. Professionals.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAEverett, MAChelsea, MASaugus, MAMelrose, MAWinchester, MAStoneham, MA