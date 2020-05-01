Renovated 2nd floor unit in two family building. Close to bus lines, shops, stores and restaurants. Please email with brief description of your situation and availability First, last and one month broker fee to move in
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 263 Broadway have any available units?
263 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 263 Broadway have?
Some of 263 Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
263 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.