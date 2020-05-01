All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 263 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
263 Broadway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

263 Broadway

263 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

263 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2nd floor unit in two family building. Close to bus lines, shops, stores and restaurants. Please email with brief description of your situation and availability First, last and one month broker fee to move in

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Broadway have any available units?
263 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 263 Broadway have?
Some of 263 Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
263 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 263 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 263 Broadway offer parking?
No, 263 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 263 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Broadway have a pool?
No, 263 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 263 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 263 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music