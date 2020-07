Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging courtyard dog park gym green community parking e-payments bike storage garage media room yoga 24hr maintenance business center

With a focus on eco-living, Windsor at Maxwell's Green is one of Boston's few smoke-free rental communities. Our pet-friendly community is built around an open courtyard and has direct access to the Somerville Bike Path. Featuring bike storage, electric car charging stations, garage parking, fitness center, a yoga studio, and a dog park, our apartments in Somerville, MA offer residents a unique lifestyle, pairing urban living with a community "Green" feel.Windsor at Maxwell’s Green offers unparalleled studio, 1-, 2-, & 3- bedroom luxury apartments combined with incomparable resident services. All of our apartments are complete with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, bamboo flooring, luxurious designer bathrooms, and in-residence washers and dryers. Your new home will provide convenience inside and out.