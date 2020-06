Amenities

3 bedroom/1 bathroom Electricity included!!! Hardwood floors 3 Bedrooms, 2 are very small. Unit is currently under renovation. Will have brand new kitchen and bathroom. Free laundry. Conveniently located in trendy Union Sq., with its cafes, restaurants, farmers markets, and festivals just down the street. Pets negotiable. 20 Min Walk To Porter Sq.Train Station / Minute walk to bus stop nearby Street Parking. Available 7/1 only.