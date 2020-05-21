All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 21 Walker St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
21 Walker St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

21 Walker St.

21 Walker Street · (781) 354-9595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Walker Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Truly wonderful 4 bed 2 bathrooms in the Davis Square area of Somerville right at Powderhouse Circle! The apartment features 3 floors of livings space! 2 bedrooms apiece (4 total) on each the first and second floor with two living rooms (one on the first and one in the finished basement). There is dedicated free in-unit laundry as well as 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, a dishwasher, lots of closet space and a nice entry foyer make this apartment feel like home. The apartment also features 2 off street parking spaces in a shared driveway as well as an outdoor patio area! Don't miss out on this great deal! Great location for commuters to Harvard or MIT as well those commuting out of town via 93! Truly wonderful 4 bed 2 bathrooms in the Davis Square area of Somerville right at Powderhouse Circle! The apartment features 3 floors of livings space! 2 bedrooms apiece (4 total) on each the first and second floor with two living rooms (one on the first and one in the finished basement). There is dedicated free in-unit laundry as well as 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, a dishwasher, lots of closet space and a nice entry foyer make this apartment feel like home. The apartment also features 2 off street parking spaces in a shared driveway as well as an outdoor patio area! Don't miss out on this great deal! Great location for commuters to Harvard or MIT as well those commuting out of town via 93!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Walker St. have any available units?
21 Walker St. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Walker St. have?
Some of 21 Walker St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Walker St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Walker St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Walker St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Walker St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 21 Walker St. offer parking?
Yes, 21 Walker St. does offer parking.
Does 21 Walker St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Walker St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Walker St. have a pool?
No, 21 Walker St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Walker St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Walker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Walker St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Walker St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Walker St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Walker St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21 Walker St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity