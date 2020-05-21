21 Walker St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Truly wonderful 4 bed 2 bathrooms in the Davis Square area of Somerville right at Powderhouse Circle! The apartment features 3 floors of livings space! 2 bedrooms apiece (4 total) on each the first and second floor with two living rooms (one on the first and one in the finished basement). There is dedicated free in-unit laundry as well as 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, a dishwasher, lots of closet space and a nice entry foyer make this apartment feel like home. The apartment also features 2 off street parking spaces in a shared driveway as well as an outdoor patio area! Don't miss out on this great deal! Great location for commuters to Harvard or MIT as well those commuting out of town via 93!



Terms: One year lease