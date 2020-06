Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed

1 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a Multi-Family in the Spring Hill area of Somerville within a mile of Porter Square. Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, laundry on site and nice back yard. Very rare to see a 2 bedroom with two baths, but that is what we've got here. (Reference #176140)