Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

13 Townsend

13 Townsend Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 Townsend Street, Malden, MA 02148
Edgeworth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE NOVEMBER RENT !! Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. There is a shared yard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station and bus lines. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $75/month upon landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Townsend have any available units?
13 Townsend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does 13 Townsend have?
Some of 13 Townsend's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
13 Townsend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Townsend pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Townsend is pet friendly.
Does 13 Townsend offer parking?
No, 13 Townsend does not offer parking.
Does 13 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Townsend have a pool?
No, 13 Townsend does not have a pool.
Does 13 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 13 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Townsend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.
