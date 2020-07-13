Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

496 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Malden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
174 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Malden Center
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
31 Beltran St 2
31 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor - Property Id: 61318 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
35 Greenwood St.
35 Greenwood Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1124 sqft
Great single family 6 room, 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath with Maple cabinet kitchen, tile floors, recessed lighting, granite counter, pantry, and dining area, big living room with ceiling fan and hardwood floors, large dining room with hardwood floors,

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
12 Florence St.
12 Florence St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
837 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 'split-style" with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, in unit laundry, All new construction with available parking, future roof deck, elevator service and just steps from the MALDEN CTR T STATION.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgeworth
29 Welsh St 1
29 Welsh St, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <==== - Property Id: 313959 NO BROKER FEE! Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request Dishwasher Garbage disposal Free Laundry 1 Parking Spot Included Porch For rent is a large 3

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
174 Mountain Ave
174 Mountain Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Description: NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1 About the apartment - This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3
180-182 Lebanon Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious One Bedroom near Oak Grove! Washer and Dryer in Basement. Parking and garage available for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ferryway
14 Hancock St
14 Hancock Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
A duplex building located only 1 mile from Malden Center. This unit is on the first floor, beautifully renovated. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one master bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
17 Dexter
17 Dexter Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominium located in the Heart of Malden. 5 Min walk from Malden center station (Orange T Line, and MTBA busses). Featuring newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
52 Brentwood St
52 Brentwood Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with 2 off- street parking, 1 car garage. Welcoming entrance, living room, kitchen and bedroom. Fresh paint all over the entire unit. A lot of storage in the same floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bellrock
51 Newman Rd
51 Newman Road, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
411 sqft
Located at Village Green Village Green Condominiums. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent ! It's on the 2nd floor with spacious layout, hardwood floor, newer windows, recessing lights, tiled bathroom.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
20 Daniels Street - 1, Unit # 119
20 Daniels Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2.5 bedroom plus office space located at Malden's Stone Gables Condo Community.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
618-620 Main St. - 10
618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston).

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Edgeworth
32 Welsh St 1
32 Welsh St, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <==== - Property Id: 318451 NO BROKER FEE! Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request Dishwasher Garbage disposal Free Laundry 1 Parking Spot Included Porch For rent is a large 3
City Guide for Malden, MA

Malden is a city of firsts: it was the first town to ask the colonial government to leave the British Empire in 1776, and in 2004, a same-sex couple from Malden was the first to marry in Massachusetts--talk about being proactive!

An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.

Having trouble with Craigslist Malden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Malden, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Malden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

