344 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Malden, MA
Malden is a city of firsts: it was the first town to ask the colonial government to leave the British Empire in 1776, and in 2004, a same-sex couple from Malden was the first to marry in Massachusetts--talk about being proactive!
An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.
Finding an apartment in Malden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.