Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby yoga accessible green community

Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants. Oh, and did we mention the Orange Line T stop to Boston is right across the street? An inspired lifestyle, authentic neighborhood, and urban location, that's J Malden Center. TAKE A PERSONAL VIRTUAL TOUR WITH A LEASING PROFESSIONAL TODAY OR SCHEDULE A CONTACT-FREE SELF-GUIDED TOUR (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY).