1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:57 PM
406 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malden, MA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Revere
107 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Maplewood
11 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Malden Center
34 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
103 Summer Street
103 Summer Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
* HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD** Well maintained brick building a mere 5 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
711 sqft
1 Bd,1 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Edgeworth
1 Unit Available
41 Avon Street
41 Avon Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 41 Avon Street in Malden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Edgeworth
1 Unit Available
157 PEARL ST
157 Pearl Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
9999 sqft
LOVELY FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN A 4 FAMILY BUIDLING. SHORT DISTANCE TO MALDEN T STATION-ORANGE LINE, SHOPS, STORES, AND MAJOR ROADS. LARGE AND SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
West End
1 Unit Available
495 PLEASANT ST
495 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
9999 sqft
START PARKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME. SINGLE PERSON OCCUPANCY ONLY-NO EXCEPTIONS! 3RD. FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 ROOMS 1 BR. 1FULL BATH WITH SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE AND SPACIOUS L.R. WITH BIG CLOSET, MSTR. BR. IS QUEEN SIZE .
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
85 OLIVER
85 Oliver Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
9999 sqft
LOVELY 2ND. FLOOR UNIT IN A 6 UNIT BUILDING. SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS AND COUINTER SPACE. STOVE AND FRIDGE, ADJOING A SPACIOUS L.R. 1 FULL BATH. MSTR.
Results within 1 mile of Malden
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
732 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wellington
38 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
820 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
