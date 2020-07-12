/
maplewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
817 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, Malden, MA
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
31 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
35 Greenwood St.
35 Greenwood Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1124 sqft
Great single family 6 room, 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath with Maple cabinet kitchen, tile floors, recessed lighting, granite counter, pantry, and dining area, big living room with ceiling fan and hardwood floors, large dining room with hardwood floors,
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
21 Myrtle St.
21 Myrtle Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12 Florence St.
12 Florence St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
837 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 'split-style" with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, in unit laundry, All new construction with available parking, future roof deck, elevator service and just steps from the MALDEN CTR T STATION.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
174 Mountain Ave
174 Mountain Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Description: NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1 About the apartment - This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3
180-182 Lebanon Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious One Bedroom near Oak Grove! Washer and Dryer in Basement. Parking and garage available for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
52 Brentwood St
52 Brentwood Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with 2 off- street parking, 1 car garage. Welcoming entrance, living room, kitchen and bedroom. Fresh paint all over the entire unit. A lot of storage in the same floor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
330 SALEM STREET
330 Salem Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
LOVELY BRICK BUILDING AFFORDABLE 3 ROOMS 1 BR. WITH SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN-RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER-TENANT PAYS GAS FOR STOVE AND ELECTRIC. AMPLE STREET PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF STREET.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
20 Daniels Street - 1, Unit # 119
20 Daniels Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2.5 bedroom plus office space located at Malden's Stone Gables Condo Community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 Elmwood Park
27 Elmwood Park, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
925 sqft
Great Location, Close to MBTA, Right off Ferry St. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS office, 3rd Floor Unit. Hardwood Floor throughout. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Gas Heat, HW (pay by tenants). Gas cooking.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
17 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
74 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
48 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
107 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
175 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Beltran St 2
31 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor - Property Id: 61318 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
Heat and hot water included - First month free - monthly discount is rent is paid electronically Two swimming pools Tennis Court Fitness center New playground Barbeque areas Basketball Court Soccer field 24/7 maintenance snow removal Rental Office
