Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA with garage

Malden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,060
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including

Malden Center
1 Unit Available
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.

Malden Center
1 Unit Available
10 Florence Street, 307
10 Florence Street, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
725 sqft
500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site On-site controlled access parking State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator Controlled access to Elevator Intercoms to front entrance Wired for high-speed internet
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
5 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,145
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

Wellington
1 Unit Available
28 Brainard Ave.
28 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1019 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

Wellington
1 Unit Available
30 Brainard Ave.
30 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1105 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

Wellington
1 Unit Available
100 Station Landing
100 Station Landing, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1114 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bath Luxury Living and a Commuter's paradise! Easy access to T Station and highway.Magnificent balcony views of the Boston Skyline.

Wellington
1 Unit Available
3 Amaranth Pl
3 Amaranth Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2066 sqft
Modern Townhouse - Hurry - will go FAST ; Impeccable condition ; Kid Friendly Community ; Built 2009 ; Central Cool/Heat ; Centrally Located ; 2 minutes walk to Bus stop ; 5 minutes to Orange Line ; 5 minutes to Assembly Square Mall, Meadow Glen
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Kendall Square
58 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,427
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
857 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
City Guide for Malden, MA

Malden is a city of firsts: it was the first town to ask the colonial government to leave the British Empire in 1776, and in 2004, a same-sex couple from Malden was the first to marry in Massachusetts--talk about being proactive!

An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.

Having trouble with Craigslist Malden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Malden, MA

Malden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

