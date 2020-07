Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna garage parking

The Gateway at Malden Center is a luxury high rise community that offers the benefits of suburban living in Malden, with easy access to Boston. Our apartment homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers and spacious closets. Enjoy the fitness center, outdoor barbecue grill and picnic areas and our renovated, heated, indoor swimming pool. Residents can also enjoy free Wi-Fi at the clubhouse. Our convenient location is just steps from the Malden Center T and only 10 minutes from downtown Boston.