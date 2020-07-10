/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
456 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
108 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1144 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
32 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
34 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,075
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
176 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Malden Center
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
31 Beltran St 2
31 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor - Property Id: 61318 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellrock
236 Main St.
236 Main Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Total remodeled apartment offers 3 bedroom with fully applianced kitchen,sunny unit,hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the unit,close to Malden Square and Malden T Station! Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Edgeworth
29 Welsh St 1
29 Welsh St, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <==== - Property Id: 313959 NO BROKER FEE! Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request Dishwasher Garbage disposal Free Laundry 1 Parking Spot Included Porch For rent is a large 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
174 Mountain Ave
174 Mountain Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Description: NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1 About the apartment - This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite.
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Maplewood
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bd,2 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3
180-182 Lebanon Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious One Bedroom near Oak Grove! Washer and Dryer in Basement. Parking and garage available for rent.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
10 Florence Street, 104
10 Florence Street, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
725 sqft
500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site On-site controlled access parking State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator Controlled access to Elevator Intercoms to front entrance Wired for high-speed internet
Results within 1 mile of Malden
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
29 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,090
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,962
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
206 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
11 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Wellington
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
