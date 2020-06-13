703 Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA

Moving to Lynnfield

Lynnfield is considered a suburb of Boston and is mostly a residential community. The town is located so close to all the major highways that it really doesn't matter where you work; you'll be able to get there easily from Lynnfield.

Interstate 95 and Route 128 both pass through the town. Local Route 129, also known as Summer Street, will get you through on the 'back roads.' The infamous Route 1 also lays claim to part of Lynnfield and is a major route north and south, as well as a heavily used commerce area.

You should allow at least a month (better if you allow two) to find a rental in Lynnfield. It's pretty popular given its location, and you might have to wait for someone to move out! So, have your deposits ready and get those applications filled out so there will be no delays -- or worse, so you don't lose the place to someone who is better prepared.