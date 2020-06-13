Apartment List
/
MA
/
lynnfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

703 Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1906 sqft
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lynnfield
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Lynnfield
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Meadows
23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Median Rent in Lynnfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lynnfield is $1,538, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,907.
Studio
$1,348
1 Bed
$1,538
2 Beds
$1,907
3+ Beds
$2,397
City GuideLynnfield
If you like hockey, specifically the Boston Bruins, you may want to start your apartment search in Lynnfield. For some reason or another, tons of Bruins players choose to live in Lynnfield. Keep your eyes open about town for one of the Stanley Cup champions!

The prosperous town of Lynnfield is located in Essex County, Massachusetts on what is considered the North Shore of Massachusetts. The town is home to almost 12,000 people, and it's easy to understand why. Lynnfield is a balanced mix of suburb, green space and commerce. Settled in 1628, the town finally incorporated in 1814. Lynnfield celebrates its tricentennial-- that's 300 years -- in 2014! The town may be centuries old, but Lynnfield is stronger than ever as it constantly updates itself to keep up with the new trends in dining, shopping and living.

Moving to Lynnfield

Lynnfield is considered a suburb of Boston and is mostly a residential community. The town is located so close to all the major highways that it really doesn't matter where you work; you'll be able to get there easily from Lynnfield.

Interstate 95 and Route 128 both pass through the town. Local Route 129, also known as Summer Street, will get you through on the 'back roads.' The infamous Route 1 also lays claim to part of Lynnfield and is a major route north and south, as well as a heavily used commerce area.

You should allow at least a month (better if you allow two) to find a rental in Lynnfield. It's pretty popular given its location, and you might have to wait for someone to move out! So, have your deposits ready and get those applications filled out so there will be no delays -- or worse, so you don't lose the place to someone who is better prepared.

Renting in Lynnfield

Lynnfield is about 10 square miles in area and can be divided into north and south sections by Main Street, as it runs through the center and around the town common.

Lynnfield Center: In the center, you will mostly find apartment homes or house rentals. It is possible to get lucky and find furnished apartments if you are expecting a short-term stay. The area has the Lynnfield Common, the library and Main Street stores and restaurants. Head to the True Style Barbershop for a quick snip, or to Lynnfield Boot Camp when you need an adrenaline boost.

North Lynnfield: There are fewer rental apartments in this area of town. Here, you will mostly be looking at homes for rent. The area is much more residential than other parts of Lynnfield and walking to stores and restaurants is not an option, unless, of course, you like long walks. Sagamore Springs Golf Club will certainly keep you entertained.

South Lynnfield: South Lynnfield has the highest concentration by far of apartment buildings and complexes.

Top Apartment Communities

Lynnfield Commons: This is one of the most popular complexes and it offers one-bedroom apartments for rent as well as two-bedroom units, bordering on the green space of the Lynn Woods Reservation. The complex has a pool, security and is pet friendly. It was built in 2009, so it's nearly brand new, too.

Arborpoint at Market Street: This complex is popular because of its close proximity to the shops and restaurants on Market Street, such as Whole Foods, Davio's and Yard House. The complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, a fitness center and an outdoor heated pool.

Living in Lynnfield

Lynnfield is first and foremost a residential community, so expect services, mostly along the sports line! Maybe this is why so many Bruins tend to call it home. Lynnfield is proud of its local sports teams, and the town plays a role in nurturing athletes, young and old, by providing a wide spectrum of recreation. There are plenty of ball fields, tennis courts and parks in Lynnfield, as well as three golf courses, all of which are open to the public.

The public parks include Pillings Pond with trails, kayaking, fishing and, of course, ice skating in the winter. The Beaver Dam Brook Reservation is in northern Lynnfield and is a great place to hike and do some nature watching, or simply to breathe the fresh air.

Lynnfield missed out on the commuter rail line to Boston, but a quick trip to one of several surrounding towns will hook you up with the 'T', as the locals call the Boston transportation system. There are commuter lots in Lynn, Reading and Wakefield.

There are two great options if you're looking for food, fun and shopping. The newer Market Street area is one of the largest open-air shopping centers around. All the big name restaurants and retail stores are located here, such as Panera and Williams-Sonoma. Route 1 offers more traditional and local options, such as the 99 Restaurant and the infamous Christmas Tree Shops store. It's nearly a crime in Massachusetts to drive by the Christmas Tree Shop and not stop!

You can't go wrong if you're looking to rent an apartment in Lynnfield. Even if you aren't a member of the Boston Bruins, you'll be cheering them on once you settle in!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lynnfield?
In Lynnfield, the median rent is $1,348 for a studio, $1,538 for a 1-bedroom, $1,907 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,397 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lynnfield, check out our monthly Lynnfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lynnfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Lynnfield area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lynnfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lynnfield from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Lynnfield 1 BedroomsLynnfield 2 Bedrooms
Lynnfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLynnfield Apartments with Balcony
Lynnfield Dog Friendly Apartments