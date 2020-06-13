703 Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA📍
The prosperous town of Lynnfield is located in Essex County, Massachusetts on what is considered the North Shore of Massachusetts. The town is home to almost 12,000 people, and it's easy to understand why. Lynnfield is a balanced mix of suburb, green space and commerce. Settled in 1628, the town finally incorporated in 1814. Lynnfield celebrates its tricentennial-- that's 300 years -- in 2014! The town may be centuries old, but Lynnfield is stronger than ever as it constantly updates itself to keep up with the new trends in dining, shopping and living.
Lynnfield is considered a suburb of Boston and is mostly a residential community. The town is located so close to all the major highways that it really doesn't matter where you work; you'll be able to get there easily from Lynnfield.
Interstate 95 and Route 128 both pass through the town. Local Route 129, also known as Summer Street, will get you through on the 'back roads.' The infamous Route 1 also lays claim to part of Lynnfield and is a major route north and south, as well as a heavily used commerce area.
You should allow at least a month (better if you allow two) to find a rental in Lynnfield. It's pretty popular given its location, and you might have to wait for someone to move out! So, have your deposits ready and get those applications filled out so there will be no delays -- or worse, so you don't lose the place to someone who is better prepared.
Lynnfield is about 10 square miles in area and can be divided into north and south sections by Main Street, as it runs through the center and around the town common.
Lynnfield Center: In the center, you will mostly find apartment homes or house rentals. It is possible to get lucky and find furnished apartments if you are expecting a short-term stay. The area has the Lynnfield Common, the library and Main Street stores and restaurants. Head to the True Style Barbershop for a quick snip, or to Lynnfield Boot Camp when you need an adrenaline boost.
North Lynnfield: There are fewer rental apartments in this area of town. Here, you will mostly be looking at homes for rent. The area is much more residential than other parts of Lynnfield and walking to stores and restaurants is not an option, unless, of course, you like long walks. Sagamore Springs Golf Club will certainly keep you entertained.
South Lynnfield: South Lynnfield has the highest concentration by far of apartment buildings and complexes.
Top Apartment Communities
Lynnfield Commons: This is one of the most popular complexes and it offers one-bedroom apartments for rent as well as two-bedroom units, bordering on the green space of the Lynn Woods Reservation. The complex has a pool, security and is pet friendly. It was built in 2009, so it's nearly brand new, too.
Arborpoint at Market Street: This complex is popular because of its close proximity to the shops and restaurants on Market Street, such as Whole Foods, Davio's and Yard House. The complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, a fitness center and an outdoor heated pool.
Lynnfield is first and foremost a residential community, so expect services, mostly along the sports line! Maybe this is why so many Bruins tend to call it home. Lynnfield is proud of its local sports teams, and the town plays a role in nurturing athletes, young and old, by providing a wide spectrum of recreation. There are plenty of ball fields, tennis courts and parks in Lynnfield, as well as three golf courses, all of which are open to the public.
The public parks include Pillings Pond with trails, kayaking, fishing and, of course, ice skating in the winter. The Beaver Dam Brook Reservation is in northern Lynnfield and is a great place to hike and do some nature watching, or simply to breathe the fresh air.
Lynnfield missed out on the commuter rail line to Boston, but a quick trip to one of several surrounding towns will hook you up with the 'T', as the locals call the Boston transportation system. There are commuter lots in Lynn, Reading and Wakefield.
There are two great options if you're looking for food, fun and shopping. The newer Market Street area is one of the largest open-air shopping centers around. All the big name restaurants and retail stores are located here, such as Panera and Williams-Sonoma. Route 1 offers more traditional and local options, such as the 99 Restaurant and the infamous Christmas Tree Shops store. It's nearly a crime in Massachusetts to drive by the Christmas Tree Shop and not stop!
You can't go wrong if you're looking to rent an apartment in Lynnfield. Even if you aren't a member of the Boston Bruins, you'll be cheering them on once you settle in!