apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
119 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
172 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Malden Center
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
17 Dexter
17 Dexter Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominium located in the Heart of Malden. 5 Min walk from Malden center station (Orange T Line, and MTBA busses). Featuring newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Bellrock
51 Newman Rd
51 Newman Road, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
411 sqft
Located at Village Green Village Green Condominiums. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent ! It's on the 2nd floor with spacious layout, hardwood floor, newer windows, recessing lights, tiled bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Malden
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
202 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
11 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Melrose East Side
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
Heat and hot water included - First month free - monthly discount is rent is paid electronically Two swimming pools Tennis Court Fitness center New playground Barbeque areas Basketball Court Soccer field 24/7 maintenance snow removal Rental Office
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Revere
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
100 Park Terr Dr.
100 Park Terrace Drive, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
Spacious 1bdr/1bth condo unit in the best location of Stoneham on the Melrose line. Minutes from commuter rail or Oak Grove station, close to Melrose center + highway access.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.
Results within 5 miles of Malden
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
37 Units Available
East Cambridge
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,285
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
24 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
