Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry w/d hookup oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest parking internet access

Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community. Pleasant Plaza’s great location, inviting reception area/lobby and awesome staff are just a few of the reasons why you’d want to live here! We offer very spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Malden Square. Our awesome community is nearby to all of your personal needs - shopping, dining and entertainment. Best of all, it’s just a short, seven minute walk to the Malden Center T stop! The property is maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour maintenance team and secured by the Carabetta Security Team. The units boast wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets, kitchen appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers, and either a patio, deck or balcony. Residents can relax by or in the indoor heated swimming pool. Bring the kids to do homework or play in the designated kids' space while you get in a workout in our Fitness Room. Need more space for a party? No problem! There's a community room you can rent to host yo