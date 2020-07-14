All apartments in Malden
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St · (847) 469-9683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA 02148
Malden Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-307 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-510 · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasant Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community. Pleasant Plaza’s great location, inviting reception area/lobby and awesome staff are just a few of the reasons why you’d want to live here! We offer very spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Malden Square. Our awesome community is nearby to all of your personal needs - shopping, dining and entertainment. Best of all, it’s just a short, seven minute walk to the Malden Center T stop! The property is maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour maintenance team and secured by the Carabetta Security Team. The units boast wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets, kitchen appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers, and either a patio, deck or balcony. Residents can relax by or in the indoor heated swimming pool. Bring the kids to do homework or play in the designated kids' space while you get in a workout in our Fitness Room. Need more space for a party? No problem! There's a community room you can rent to host yo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pleasant Plaza have any available units?
Pleasant Plaza has 2 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pleasant Plaza have?
Some of Pleasant Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasant Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasant Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasant Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Pleasant Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza offers parking.
Does Pleasant Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasant Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza has a pool.
Does Pleasant Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza has accessible units.
Does Pleasant Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pleasant Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does Pleasant Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, Pleasant Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
