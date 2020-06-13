384 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malden, MA

Apartment List
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
12 Stearns St
12 Stearns Street, Malden, MA
2 Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 1 bath close to Malden Center! No Fee - listed by landlord. Available 9/1. Heat included! Enjoy a brand new kitchen, new floors, and in unit laundry in this spacious 4 bed 1 bath, within about a 10 minute walk to the T.

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
27 Elmwood Park
27 Elmwood Park, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
925 sqft
Great Location, Close to MBTA, Right off Ferry St. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS office, 3rd Floor Unit. Hardwood Floor throughout. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Gas Heat, HW (pay by tenants). Gas cooking.

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
32-34 Holyoke St.
32-34 Holyoke Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Glenwood
1 Unit Available
1250 Fellsway
1250 Fellsway, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
7 room apartment - located on the Fellsway in Malden, MA - Landlord on premise - LOCATION - LOCATION - On direct bus line to Wellington station or a 10 minute walk to Malden Station.

Bellrock
1 Unit Available
236 Main St.
236 Main Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Total remodeled apartment offers 3 bedroom with fully applianced kitchen,sunny unit,hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the unit,close to Malden Square and Malden T Station! Terms: One year lease

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
198 Mount Vernon St.
198 Mount Vernon Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
5 Lebanon Ter.
5 Lebanon Terrace, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
937 sqft
Recently renovated unit features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. Top floor on top of a hill with great views. Big parking lot. Unit was recently painted and floors sanded.

West End
1 Unit Available
76 Woodland Road
76 Woodland Road, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 76 Woodland Road in Malden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,679
1358 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1414 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.

North Medford
1 Unit Available
11 Dell Ave.
11 Dell Ave, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease

Wyoming
1 Unit Available
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.

Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
12 Wolcott St.
12 Wolcott Street, Everett, MA
Huge 4 bedroom available 6/1 right in the heart of Everett Square. Plenty of charm and natural light, new appliances, central A/C, fresh paint, hardwood floors.

Wellington
1 Unit Available
27 First St.
27 First Street, Medford, MA
Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar.

Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
19 Alfred
19 Alfred Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
20 Plymouth Street
20 Plymouth Street, Everett, MA
- Large 4-bed/2-bath apartment in Everett - Short 15-minute walk to Wellington Station T Stop - Living and dining rooms - Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, and stove - All carpet will be replaced with NEW hardwood floors by move-in -

Wellington
1 Unit Available
3 Amaranth Pl
3 Amaranth Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2066 sqft
Modern Townhouse - Hurry - will go FAST ; Impeccable condition ; Kid Friendly Community ; Built 2009 ; Central Cool/Heat ; Centrally Located ; 2 minutes walk to Bus stop ; 5 minutes to Orange Line ; 5 minutes to Assembly Square Mall, Meadow Glen

Glendale
1 Unit Available
88 Walnut Street
88 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated.
Neighborhood Nine
9 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.

