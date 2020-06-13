/
3 bedroom apartments
384 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malden, MA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
12 Stearns St
12 Stearns Street, Malden, MA
2 Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 1 bath close to Malden Center! No Fee - listed by landlord. Available 9/1. Heat included! Enjoy a brand new kitchen, new floors, and in unit laundry in this spacious 4 bed 1 bath, within about a 10 minute walk to the T.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
27 Elmwood Park
27 Elmwood Park, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
925 sqft
Great Location, Close to MBTA, Right off Ferry St. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS office, 3rd Floor Unit. Hardwood Floor throughout. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Gas Heat, HW (pay by tenants). Gas cooking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
32-34 Holyoke St.
32-34 Holyoke Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
1250 Fellsway
1250 Fellsway, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
7 room apartment - located on the Fellsway in Malden, MA - Landlord on premise - LOCATION - LOCATION - On direct bus line to Wellington station or a 10 minute walk to Malden Station.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bellrock
1 Unit Available
236 Main St.
236 Main Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Total remodeled apartment offers 3 bedroom with fully applianced kitchen,sunny unit,hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the unit,close to Malden Square and Malden T Station! Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
198 Mount Vernon St.
198 Mount Vernon Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
5 Lebanon Ter.
5 Lebanon Terrace, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
937 sqft
Recently renovated unit features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. Top floor on top of a hill with great views. Big parking lot. Unit was recently painted and floors sanded.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
West End
1 Unit Available
76 Woodland Road
76 Woodland Road, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 76 Woodland Road in Malden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Malden
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,679
1358 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1414 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
North Medford
1 Unit Available
11 Dell Ave.
11 Dell Ave, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wyoming
1 Unit Available
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
12 Wolcott St.
12 Wolcott Street, Everett, MA
Huge 4 bedroom available 6/1 right in the heart of Everett Square. Plenty of charm and natural light, new appliances, central A/C, fresh paint, hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
27 First St.
27 First Street, Medford, MA
Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
19 Alfred
19 Alfred Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
20 Plymouth Street
20 Plymouth Street, Everett, MA
- Large 4-bed/2-bath apartment in Everett - Short 15-minute walk to Wellington Station T Stop - Living and dining rooms - Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, and stove - All carpet will be replaced with NEW hardwood floors by move-in -
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
3 Amaranth Pl
3 Amaranth Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2066 sqft
Modern Townhouse - Hurry - will go FAST ; Impeccable condition ; Kid Friendly Community ; Built 2009 ; Central Cool/Heat ; Centrally Located ; 2 minutes walk to Bus stop ; 5 minutes to Orange Line ; 5 minutes to Assembly Square Mall, Meadow Glen
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
88 Walnut Street
88 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Malden
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Neighborhood Nine
9 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
