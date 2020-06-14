709 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA with hardwood floors

Malden is a city of firsts: it was the first town to ask the colonial government to leave the British Empire in 1776, and in 2004, a same-sex couple from Malden was the first to marry in Massachusetts--talk about being proactive!

An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.

