709 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA with hardwood floors
Malden is a city of firsts: it was the first town to ask the colonial government to leave the British Empire in 1776, and in 2004, a same-sex couple from Malden was the first to marry in Massachusetts--talk about being proactive!
An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Malden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.