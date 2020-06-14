Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

709 Apartments for rent in Malden, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Malden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
103 Summer Street
103 Summer Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
* HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD** Well maintained brick building a mere 5 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West End
1 Unit Available
172 Maple Street
172 Maple Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, updated 2BR on the third (top) floor, corner of a beautiful brick building just outside Malden Center! Updated bath, two good sized bedrooms, and a huge, sunny living room make this unit a STEAL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bd,1 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
609 Salem St.
609 Salem Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
1250 Fellsway
1250 Fellsway, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
7 room apartment - located on the Fellsway in Malden, MA - Landlord on premise - LOCATION - LOCATION - On direct bus line to Wellington station or a 10 minute walk to Malden Station.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bellrock
1 Unit Available
236 Main St.
236 Main Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Total remodeled apartment offers 3 bedroom with fully applianced kitchen,sunny unit,hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the unit,close to Malden Square and Malden T Station! Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
5 Lebanon Ter.
5 Lebanon Terrace, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
937 sqft
Recently renovated unit features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. Top floor on top of a hill with great views. Big parking lot. Unit was recently painted and floors sanded.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
27 Elmwood Park
27 Elmwood Park, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
925 sqft
Great Location, Close to MBTA, Right off Ferry St. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS office, 3rd Floor Unit. Hardwood Floor throughout. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Gas Heat, HW (pay by tenants). Gas cooking.
Results within 1 mile of Malden
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
57 Linwood Ave.
57 Linwood St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Exclusive Medford Listing Greater Metropolitan R.E. Inc. - Medford Second Floor Unit - Linwood Avenue Five Plus Room - Two Bedroom & Study/Den. Plenty of Closet Space!! Modern Fixtures - Updated Bathroom - Hardwood Floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
20 Locust St.
20 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
835 sqft
An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old.
City Guide for Malden, MA

Malden is a city of firsts: it was the first town to ask the colonial government to leave the British Empire in 1776, and in 2004, a same-sex couple from Malden was the first to marry in Massachusetts--talk about being proactive!

An inclusive, vibrant city, Malden, Massachusetts, is a suburb of Boston, with a population of over 60,000. Located on a hilly, wooded area along the Malden River, a tributary of the Mystic River,the community was Pennacook tribal land when the Puritans settled it in 1640. A feisty lot, its citizens boycotted tea consumption and were strong proponents of the Revolutionary War. Malden is a town filled with commodious squares and distinct neighborhoods, and many major manufacturing businesses are located here. Just 15 minutes from Boston's urban center, Malden is populated by a mix of upwardly mobile, young, single residents and familiesThis coastal community, studded with parks, features many historic properties and has a burgeoning art community at its core. With 5 elementary and middle schools and a public high school whose first Thanksgiving Day football game dates to 1889,Malden, MA has been dubbed the "best place to raise your kids" by Businessweek.

Having trouble with Craigslist Malden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Malden, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Malden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

