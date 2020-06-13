/
26 Apartments for rent in Exeter, NH📍
1 Unit Available
102 Front Street
102 Front Street, Exeter, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,800
887 sqft
Available now. Recently renovated private 1 bedroom, 1 bath carriage house for lease. First floor features high ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen, breakfast nook and living/dining area.
1 Unit Available
123 Water Street
123 Water St, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1384 sqft
Residential and/or commercial unit in the heart of downtown Exeter. This second floor space features living room overlooking the river, galley kitchen, one spacious bedroom, 2 full baths, plus a loft bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
50 Brookside Drive
50 Brookside Drive, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Ready for immediate occupancy! This first floor condo offers New stack-able washer and dryer,dishwasher and gas stove, New paint throughout. It also has a master bedroom en suite and a good size second bedroom.
1 Unit Available
75 Court
75 Court St, Exeter, NH
Studio
$850
175 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to downtown Exeter from this light and bright studio! Recently refreshed with new paint! HEAT, HOT WATER and ELECTRICITY INCLUDED. There is one assigned off street parking space. Credit check and employment verification required.
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
Results within 1 mile of Exeter
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
Results within 5 miles of Exeter
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
Results within 10 miles of Exeter
9 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
1 Unit Available
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.
1 Unit Available
16 Dennett St.
16 Dennett Street, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
16 Dennett St. Available 07/15/20 Single Family- 3 Bed/2 Bath - Cape style home that has been lovingly refinished and updated. Within walking distance to downtown Amesbury, near the Powow River.
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
1 Unit Available
59 Newton Junction Road
59 Newton Junction Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2664 sqft
Two story home. Enter through the three season room into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the one full bath, office space, and dining room. Through the dining room is the living space and staircase leading to the three bedrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.
1 Unit Available
488 Portsmouth Avenue
488 Portsmouth Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Apartment. New carpets, Updated Bath, Freshly painted. Second floor One Bedroom Apartment, Off street parking, Small Deck, Wide hallway for easy moving. Additional storage space and On-site laundry hook-ups.
1 Unit Available
497 Ocean Boulevard
497 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views.
1 Unit Available
119 Kings Highway
119 Kings Highway, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3560 sqft
Built in 2007, this pristine three bedroom custom home is within sight, sound and smell of the ocean on a sleepy side street just steps from the seaside boardwalk and beach entrance.
1 Unit Available
150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway
150 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time.
1 Unit Available
207 Springbrook Circle
207 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Portsmouth, Large 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms Condo in desirable Springbrook Circle location.. easy walking access to many restaurants, grocery store, cinema, etc Large spacious living room, full dining room and fully applianced kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street
2 Elm Street, Newmarket, NH
Studio
$875
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available from July 1st 2020. One Bedroom Studio Apartment on Second floor. Very nice unit, wood floors, good condition, and in the center of Newmarket.
1 Unit Available
1 Adams Court
1 Adams Court, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1190 sqft
Whitehall Lake Condominiums 3 Bedroom for Rent Includes heat and hot water. Great commuting location. Easy access to downtown Amesbury, Newburyport. Just five minutes to I-95 & I-495.
1 Unit Available
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
